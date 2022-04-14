World Vision Yemen Response Situation Report: April 2021 - February 2022

Overview

World Vision has now concluded its 2nd phase of programming in Yemen (April 2021 - February 2022) with our implementing partner Medair. This follows the successful Phase 1 implementation (November 2019 - July 2020) with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA). The aim of the partnering response in Phase 2 was to improve the health care and nutrition of acutely vulnerable people through targeted emergency aid in Lahj governorate, in southern Yemen. In addition to the successful partnerships with Medair and previously with ADRA, World Vision worked throughout Phases 1 and 2 in cooperation with Response Innovation Lab on public health messaging. Phase 3 of the Yemen response is now underway, continuing the provision of needed health and nutrition services to remote communities in Lahj governorate. An extension of Yemen Response with more projects is currently being discussed and planned.