World Vision Yemen Response: Situation Report 2 (External Version) April - June 2020 | FY20 Q3

Overview

ADRA continues to implement the WASH project in Southern Yemen in Aden, Lahj and Al Dahle. As of the end of June, 6 waterpoints and 15 manholes have been completed. ADRA however was unable to start works on 6 water points and a wastewater treatment plant in Abyan due to the conflict that erupted between the government of Yemen and the STC in Abyan. With WV and ADH's approval, ADRA cancelled plans to work in Abyan and reallocated activities to Lahj. With this amendment, the project now will rehabilitate 29 waterpoints, 15 manholes and distribute 500 hygiene kits to internally displaced people.

The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen released in June 2020 confirms that over 24 million people, including 12.3 million children, continue to be in desperate humanitarian need. COVID-19 is now sweeping through the country along with a spike in Cholera and Dengue Fever overwhelming the already weak health system. The economy is crumbling under the strain of the continued conflict and the dropping oil prices both in Yemen and Saudi Arabia which is the source of much of Yemen's local remittances. Further depreciation of the Yemeni Rial has eroded individual purchasing power and food security.

Additionally, the humanitarian response is facing serious funding gaps. The High-Level Pledging Conference for Yemen in early June fell $1 billion short of the needed $2.4 billion for essential operations to continue until December 2020. Every aspect of assistance being scaled or shut down including water projects serving millions, food rations and health centre closures. This is worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.