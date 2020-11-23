World Toilet Day: Investing in Yemen’s sanitation systems

Yemen is one of the world’s most water scarce countries.

The on-going war has made access to water and adequate sanitation services extremely difficult for Yemenis.

Without toilets and sanitation systems that move, treat, and safely dispose of waste, communities struggle to maintain an environment free from disease.

Between January 2018 and May 2020, over 1.3 million Yemenis suffered from cholera after drinking water contaminated with untreated sewage. More than 140,000 people died.

In addition to human suffering, when human waste flows into the environment, our sea also suffers.

Aquatic life can die if exposed to the harmful toxins in human waste, and people cannot safely swim and enjoy the water.

So how can we build systems that prevent this damage to our health and environment?

Sanitation starts with the toilet.

But where does your waste go when you flush the toilet?

Let's find out!

The pipes underneath our homes connect to a main sewage line.

There is a maze of them guiding the waste to a sewage plant where it goes to a sewage pumping station before being taken to the treatment plant.

Once waste arrives at the plant, it is treated to remove harmful disease-causing toxins.

The most common system in Yemen uses oxidization ponds. Here algae is grown in large open pools which causes bacteria to grow on the pond surfaces, removing disease-causing toxins from the wastewater. What’s left is water that is safe to use for agriculture and can be released into the sea.

Since 2018, UNDP Yemen has invested in the rehabilitation and construction of sanitation systems in 30 communities across Aden and Mukalla.

As a result, 250,000 Yemenis are now enjoying a safer, more hygienic daily life.

The safe management of human waste has also ensured that 62,000 cubic meters of toxic material is prevented from entering the sea and damaging fragile aquatic ecosystems each day.

By contributing to the health of the sea, we also help protect the environment from irreversible damage.

Toilets are crucial to hygiene and sanitation, but the waste highways beneath them are equally critical.

Investing in adequate sanitation in Yemen is key to preventing disease, protecting the environment and ensuring a more sustainable future for Yemen.

These activities are implemented as a part of *UNDP's Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions in Aden and Mukalla Cities Project, **with generous support from the Government of Japan. The project focuses on local capacity building and the rehabilitation of infrastructure to reduce water-related diseases; contribute to a stronger economy by increasing productivity; and, contribute to stability by allowing communities to enjoy the benefits of peace.*