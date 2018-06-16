The world needs a new strategy to protect the people of Hodeida and avoid catastrophe

The Saudi - and UAE - led Coalition’s assault on Hodeida – Yemen’s lifeline port – threatens hundreds of thousands of civilians in that city, and around 20 million more who rely on its imports of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies. The strategy to prevent this assault through quiet diplomacy – by the Coalition’s international partners including the US, UK and France – has failed. The UN Security Council has been largely silent, and has still not demanded an immediate end to the offensive. For the sake of millions of Yemenis, the time for a more effective strategy is now.