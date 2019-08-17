World Humanitarian Day celebrates #WomenHumanitarians: Saba in Yemen
“You can’t help everyone, but at least you can help the most vulnerable.”
Saba is a humanitarian worker with UNOCHA inYemen. Here she talks about why she loves her work and how she balances it with being a mother and wife.
