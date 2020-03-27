The World Health Organization Appreciates KSrelief Support for Children in Yemen

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (27 March 2020) – The World Health Organization (WHO) recently posted this story on Twitter: “Majed is 11 months old; he suffers from severe acute malnutrition and receives treatment at Al-Sadaqa hospital in the Aden governorate. Thanks to our partnership with KSrelief, WHO is able to provide children like Majed with a second chance at life.”

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has implemented 188 health projects in Yemen at a total cost of USD 590,860,943. To provide services for pregnant and lactating women and to address malnutrition in children, KSrelief has implemented several projects across eight Yemeni governorates, including Al Bayda, Sa’dah, Lahij, Hajjah, Shabwah, Al Hudaydah and Al Dhale. These projects, which were implemented in cooperation with Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population, have saved the lives of more than 26,000 people.

KSrelief works to address human suffering in all its forms. The center acts to protect life, health and human dignity, and acts impartially and independently to provide aid in accordance with core international humanitarian principles. KSrelief’s aid is based on humanitarian need only, and is not linked to religious, political, economic or military objectives. As an institution, it puts the victims and their needs at the center of its policies, operations and programs with its primary goal always focused on alleviating the suffering of all in need.

