06 Feb 2018

World Bank finances Emergency Health and Nutrition Project in Yemen

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 06 Feb 2018 View Original

The development objective of the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project for Yemen is to contribute to the provision of basic health and essential nutrition services for the benefit of the population of Yemen. The proposed grant will help scale up delivery of essential health and nutrition services in response to the unprecedented malnutrition situation in Yemen caused by the ongoing conflict and food security crisis. The amount of US$ 83 million equivalent is raised through recommitment of cancelled IDA grants for Yemen resulting from portfolio restructuring.

The following changes are proposed:

  • scaling up support for prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in the Republic of Yemen given the deteriorating food insecurity; and

  • modification of the PDO-level and intermediate results indicators, to better capture the expected increase in project results.

Medical waste management plan

Environmental and social management framework

Related links

Project documents

Latest project documents

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.