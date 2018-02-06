World Bank finances Emergency Health and Nutrition Project in Yemen

The development objective of the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project for Yemen is to contribute to the provision of basic health and essential nutrition services for the benefit of the population of Yemen. The proposed grant will help scale up delivery of essential health and nutrition services in response to the unprecedented malnutrition situation in Yemen caused by the ongoing conflict and food security crisis. The amount of US$ 83 million equivalent is raised through recommitment of cancelled IDA grants for Yemen resulting from portfolio restructuring.

The following changes are proposed:

scaling up support for prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in the Republic of Yemen given the deteriorating food insecurity; and

modification of the PDO-level and intermediate results indicators, to better capture the expected increase in project results.

Medical waste management plan

Environmental and social management framework

