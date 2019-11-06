Women peace leaders share their perspectives on peace in Yemen

A diverse group of twenty Yemeni women peace leaders from across Yemen and the diaspora convened for a two-day meeting in Amman on 29 and 30 October 2019. The meeting organized by the Office of the Special Envoy for Yemen aimed at consulting and gathering Yemeni women's perspectives on political and security arrangements, as well as on the agenda for the transition in Yemen.

Coming from governorates across Yemen, representatives of at least seven different women's peace networks, including young women and independent women, participated in the meeting in addition to members of the OSESGY's women's Technical Advisory Group (TAG). Women discussed power-sharing and political and security arrangements in the peace process, as well as messaging and advocacy. and they Participations also shared their perspectives on key issues for the transitional period. They were briefed about the latest developments in the Yemeni peace process and engaged in a discussion on the future of this process.

Ola Alaghbary, one of the participants said the meeting was an occasion for her to get a better understanding of the efforts deployed to stop the war in Yemen, and of power-sharing and stakeholder mapping. "This was also a great opportunity for me as a young Yemeni woman, to tell them about our local efforts and initiatives in opening the roads in Taiz and what kind of support they can provide in this respect" she said adding that in Yemen, "young people and women suffer from marginalization in the decision-making process at all levels".

This meeting was one of many informal discussions with different stakeholders including women, carried out by the Office of the Special Envoy, to get their views on the peace process.

