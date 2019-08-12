Women and children killed and wounded by strikes in Hajjah

Sana’a, 12 August 2019 – On 11 August 2019, strikes hit a house in Mustaba District in Hajjah Governorate. Reports indicate that twelve people, including six children, were killed and 16 wounded.

The injured have been transported to Al Joumhoria Hospital and Abs Hospital in Hajjah Governorate.

“The violence against civilians generated by this conflict is staggering, and completely unacceptable,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

Experts estimate that as many as 230,000 women, children and men have died as a result of the conflict from either direct or indirect causes including lack of food and medical services. In the past six months, 25,000 people have died.

“Every day more people die,” said Ms. Grande. “The question every humanitarian asks is what will it take for the parties to the conflict to stop this tragedy. There is no justification for the continued suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 117 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first six months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis, including 10 million people, who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 34 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.