12 Aug 2019

Women and children killed and wounded by strikes in Hajjah

Report
from UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen
Published on 12 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (74.96 KB)

Sana’a, 12 August 2019 – On 11 August 2019, strikes hit a house in Mustaba District in Hajjah Governorate. Reports indicate that twelve people, including six children, were killed and 16 wounded.

The injured have been transported to Al Joumhoria Hospital and Abs Hospital in Hajjah Governorate.

“The violence against civilians generated by this conflict is staggering, and completely unacceptable,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

Experts estimate that as many as 230,000 women, children and men have died as a result of the conflict from either direct or indirect causes including lack of food and medical services. In the past six months, 25,000 people have died.

“Every day more people die,” said Ms. Grande. “The question every humanitarian asks is what will it take for the parties to the conflict to stop this tragedy. There is no justification for the continued suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 117 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first six months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis, including 10 million people, who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 34 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.