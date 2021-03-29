WHO Yemen Update Situation report - Issue no.2 (February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Projected health needs in 2021 have increased by 11.9 per cent compared with 2020 levels, with approximately 20.1 million people in need of health assistance, including 11.6 million people who are in acute need.

• WHO and partners continue their fight against child malnutrition as nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five in Yemen are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021.

• Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign: WHO and UNICEF implemented the second round of the oral cholera vaccination campaign in AlDhalea and Al-Azraq districts in Al Dhalea governorate and Hajr district in Hadramout governorate.

• Healthcare workforce capacity building:

WHO continues its support to the capacity building of the healthcare workforce in Yemen, including with regards to COVID-19 and malaria.