WHO Yemen Situation Report, November 2020 - Issue No.11
Highlights
Situation update: Conflict continued across Yemen during November, with attacks on civilian and humanitarian partners, while the country faces an unprecedented risk of famine.
Humanitarian response: WHO partners with KSRelief to support the delivery of essential health services and Health Cluster coordination in Yemen.
COVID-19: Health partners remain concerned that the virus is still spreading across the country, and that the number of reported confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers.
Malnutrition: A total of 34,364 children under fine were screened for all forms of malnutrition in October; 27 per cent of them were under six months.