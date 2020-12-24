Yemen + 2 more

WHO Yemen Situation Report, November 2020 - Issue No.11

Highlights

  • Situation update: Conflict continued across Yemen during November, with attacks on civilian and humanitarian partners, while the country faces an unprecedented risk of famine.

  • Humanitarian response: WHO partners with KSRelief to support the delivery of essential health services and Health Cluster coordination in Yemen.

  • COVID-19: Health partners remain concerned that the virus is still spreading across the country, and that the number of reported confirmed cases and deaths fall below actual numbers.

  • Malnutrition: A total of 34,364 children under fine were screened for all forms of malnutrition in October; 27 per cent of them were under six months.

