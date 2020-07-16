WHO Yemen Situation Report, June 2020 - Issue No.6

HIGHLIGHTS

• Health authorities announced 835 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 232 associated deaths from 10 governorates in Yemen.

• A high-Level Pledging Event was held in Riyadh on 2 June. Donors pledged US$1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed to cover the humanitarian response in 2020. The funding gap remains huge with only $558M provided so far.

• Since mid-April, 31 of 41 of critical UN programmes have been reducing or closing for lack of funding. In additional funds are not secured, life-saving programs might be closed.

• An ongoing fuel crisis continues to threaten access to food, hospital operations and water supplies which are fuel-dependent and crucial to preventing virus transmission and to the response and presents a further obstacle to people seeking treatment.

Situation Update

● Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, and WHO’s most complex operation as some 24.3 million people – 80% of the country’s population – now require humanitarian or protection assistance, with 14 million people in acute need. More than five years of war have devastated Yemen’s health infrastructure and today, more people in the country are dying from lack of access to treatment than they are from the bullets and bombs.

● More than 17.9 million people (out of the total population of 30 million) are in need of health care services in 2020. Two-thirds of the total districts (203 out of 333 districts) have the most severe health needs due to poor access to health services. These affected districts are distributed in all 22 governorates.

● Only half of the health facilities are fully functioning. Those that remain open lack qualified health staff, basic medicines, and medical equipment like masks and gloves, as well as oxygen and other essential supplies.

● Health needs in Yemen are already significant. Thousands of children are suffering from medical complications due to severe malnutrition. Thousands of more people suffer from cancer, diabetes, and other chronic conditions for which treatment is limited. And there are currently outbreaks of cholera, dengue, malaria, and the emergence of a vaccine-derived polio case in the northern governorates.

● Conflict keeps raging in the war-torn country. As of late June, increasing hostilities were reported several governorates, including Ma’rib, Al Jawf and Sa’ada. Field reports indicated that civilians were killed including children.

● COVID-19 has aggravated the situation further. In June, health authorities announced 835 confirmed cases, with 232 associated deaths from 10 governorates compared to 321 confirmed cases and 79 deaths reported in May 2020. All indicators point out that the disease is spreading rapidly across the country.

● To meet Yemen’s persistent needs that are now more evolving due to COVID-19, a High-Level Pledging Event was held in Riyadh on 2 June. Donors pledged US$1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed to cover the humanitarian response in 2020. The funding gap remains huge with only $558M provided so far. Since mid-April, 31 of 41 of critical UN programmes have been reducing or closing for lack of funding. If additional funds are not secured, life-saving programs might be closed.

● An ongoing fuel crisis is a further obstacle to people seeking treatment as it threatens access to food, hospital operations and water supplies which are fuel-dependent and crucial to preventing virus transmission and to the response.

● Despite the challenges, aid agencies continue to ramp up efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus through community engagement; to procure and distribute medical supplies and equipment; to save lives by supporting COVID-19 clinical readiness; to safeguard the public health care system.