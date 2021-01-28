WHO Yemen Situation Report, December 2020 - Issue No.12

HIGHLIGHTS

Malnutrition response: WHO and partners continue their fight against child malnutrition in Yemen as the country records new highs of acute food insecurity P 03

Malaria response: WHO supported malaria indoor residual spraying campaign in the southern parts of Tehama.

The campaign targets 147,000 households in 28 districts in 6 governorates;

P 06

Wash support: WHO kickstarted a series of training sessions on healthcare waste management and disposal for 225 workers from 45 health facilities from several governorates.

P 05

Cholera response: As part of its support to Yemen’s national cholera response, WHO supported an oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting 24,000 households in Al Dhale’e and Hadramaout governorates.

P 07