WHO Yemen Situation Report, December 2020 - Issue No.12
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Malnutrition response: WHO and partners continue their fight against child malnutrition in Yemen as the country records new highs of acute food insecurity P 03
Malaria response: WHO supported malaria indoor residual spraying campaign in the southern parts of Tehama.
The campaign targets 147,000 households in 28 districts in 6 governorates;
P 06
Wash support: WHO kickstarted a series of training sessions on healthcare waste management and disposal for 225 workers from 45 health facilities from several governorates.
P 05
Cholera response: As part of its support to Yemen’s national cholera response, WHO supported an oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting 24,000 households in Al Dhale’e and Hadramaout governorates.
P 07