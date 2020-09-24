WHO Yemen Situation Report, August 2020 - Issue No.8

HIGHLIGHTS

• While humanitarian needs are increasing in Yemen, a significant gap in funding has worsened the situation further.

• WHO 2020 operations in Yemen require $313.5 million of which 73.3 million has been received as of the end of August, leaving 240.2 million as a shortfall.

• COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Yemen, the actual figures of cases and deaths are likely to be much higher than those being reported.

• Fifteen children have been paralyzed in a poliovirus outbreak in several districts in Sa’adah Governorate, in the north-west of Yemen. The governorate has also recorded 20 confirmed measles cases since the beginning of the year.

• Amid an ongoing fuel crisis, WHO continued its support to targeted health facilities, including with fuel provision, to ensure the functionality and continuous provision of life-saving health care services.

Situation Update