WHO Trauma Programme Prehospital Care Aden, Yemen 1 April - 31 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PREHOSPITAL SERVICES

There is currently no formalised prehospital service in Yemen, except for the services provided by the Ministry of Health to cover the metropolis area of Aden governorate; supported by WHO with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

From 1 April to 31 July 2022, 658 calls were made to the Ministry of Health-led central dispatch center. 50 cases were managed at the scene, and 601 were transferred to a higher receiving facility for further treatment.

4 mass casualty incidents were recorded.

WHO in partnership with the Ministry of Health has established the Prehospital care Technical Working Group to improve the referral system.