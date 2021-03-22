WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 14; Issue no 9; 28 February 2021

Current major event

Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)

Since April 2020, the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, launched by WHO and partners, has supported the fastest and most coordinated global effort in history to develop tools to fight a disease. The ACTAccelerator is on the cusp of securing a way to end the acute phase of the pandemic by deploying the tests, treatments and vaccines that the world needs.

Editorial note

Launched at the end of April 2020, at an event co-hosted by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, the President of France, the President of the European Commission, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the ACT-A brings together governments, scientists, businesses, civil society, philanthropists and global health organizations.

These organisations have joined forces to speed up bringing an end to the pandemic by supporting the development and equitable distribution of the tests, treatments and vaccines the world needs to reduce mortality and severe disease, restore full societal and economic activity globally in the near term, and facilitate high-level control of the COVID19 disease in the medium term.

The ACT-A Facilitation Council was formally launched during a virtual meeting of its members on 10 September 2020. The mission of the Council is to provide high-level political leadership and give advice to facilitate the work of the ACT-A, its global collaborative framework, and its partnerships to ensure the realization of the ACT-A vision: the rapid development, scale-up and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, underpinned by relevant strengthening of health systems. The Council would advocate for collective approaches to solutions in the global interest and for the mobilization of additional resources as needed.

The vaccine pillar of the ACT-A, convened by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and WHO, is speeding up the search for an effective vaccine for all countries.

As of 16 February 2021, 69 vaccines are in clinical development using different development platforms (see the table and the graph).

On 9 February 2021, the fourth ACT-A Facilitation Council meeting was held. WHO’s Director-General highlighted that we are at a critical juncture in our fight against the pandemic. Through a monumental, global effort, we now have an array of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics that can help us bring this virus under control.

As of 18 February 2021, at least seven different vaccines across three platforms have been rolled out in countries. Vulnerable populations in all countries are the highest priority for vaccination. Having safe and effective vaccines are a gamechanger, but for the foreseeable future we must continue wearing masks, physically distance and avoiding crowds.

By the end of February 2021, three vaccines were listed for emergency use by WHO. Those three vaccines are Pfizer/BioNTech, and two manufacturers of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, WHO issued on 25 January interim recommendations for the use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 in people aged 18 years and older.

More than 90% of countries now rolling out vaccines are wealthy. Seventy-five percent of the 130 million deployed doses have been in only ten countries. Meanwhile, almost 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, have yet to administer a single dose.

There is no time to waste during the fight against COVID-19. No one is safe until everyone is safe.