WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 12, Issue 21 (26 April 2019)

Current major event

Oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign in Yemen

As the scale up of response to the ongoing cholera outbreak in Yemen continues, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPHP) and partners with the support of WHO and other partners conducted the first round of cholera vaccination campaigns in seven districts between February and April 2019.

A total of 1,721,291 people were targeted by the campaigns in southern and northern governorates of Yemen.

Editorial note

The planning of the 2019 OCV campaign started with risk profiling, categorization, and prioritization of the districts based on risk assessment. The targeted districts were selected based on multiple criteria including, the ongoing transmission, proportion of susceptible, access to safe water and population density score. A total of 50 districts were listed as priority for OCV. Among these 50 districts, 7 (3 districts in the North and 4 in the South) were selected for OCV campaign based on the updated results, feasibility and accessibility (see the table).

In the southern governorates of the country, the OCV campaign was conducted over 6 days, from 24th February to 1st March 2019. The targeted population for the first round of the campaign was 497,108 in four districts. A total of 478,535 people among the target population received the first dose of the vaccine, accounting for 96% vaccination coverage. Vaccination campaign in the Northern governorates was conducted in April 2019, and lasted for 9 days. The target population of the campaign was 1,224,183 and a total of 1,088,081 people received the first dose of cholera vaccine, accounting for 89% vaccination coverage. The MoPH is planning to implement the 2nd round OCV campaign in June or July (i.e. see areas highlighted in yellow in the map). A formal request for the release of 1.72 million doses has been sent to the Global Task Force for Cholera Control (GTFCC), which manages to global stockpile of OCV, to cover the planned campaigns.

The OCV campaign was implemented using door to door and fixed locations strategies. The campaign was preceded by four days intensive social mobilization campaign especially in areas that are known to have higher refusal rate. A post campaign coverage survey will be conducted after the administration of the second dose to estimate the overall OCV coverage.

Generally, WHO recommends the use of OCV in areas with endemic cholera, in humanitarian crises with high risk of cholera outbreaks, during cholera outbreaks, and always in conjunction with other cholera prevention and control strategies. OCV campaigns should not disrupt the provision of other high priority health interventions such as water and sanitation. OCV is recommended to be given in two doses. The cholera vaccine provides sustained protection of >60% for at least 3 years after 2 doses.

Despite the important role of OCV, effective cholera prevention and control relay more on the implementation of integrated and comprehensive approaches. For ending cholera, integrated interventions should be continued and scaled up despite the current challenges.