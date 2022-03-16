WHO Director-General's closing remarks at the high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen - 16 March 2022

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

I’m honoured to speak to you on behalf of the Health Cluster in Yemen, which WHO leads.

One of my first visits after being elected Director-General in 2017 was to Yemen.

It’s beyond tragic to think that 5 years later, there is still no resolution to the conflict, and no end to the suffering of Yemen’s people.

The situation has not improved; it has become worse.

Roughly two-thirds of Yemen’s population, more than 20 million people, are estimated to be in need of health assistance.

Over 80% of the population lacks sufficient access to basic health services, such as maternal care.

Fuel blockades have left hospitals and other critical health infrastructure – such as for storing vaccines and oxygen – on the verge of collapse.

Displacement due to the war has left the country with a severe shortage of skilled health workers.

We lack sufficient funding for everything, from treating medical complications of severe malnutrition to trauma care; in fact, for nearly the whole range of critical health needs.

Lack of humanitarian access in the north has stalled vaccinations for COVID, polio, and other crucial preventative services.

The enormous humanitarian needs will only continue until this conflict comes to an end. The suffering of the last seven years must stop.

It is my wish that when we meet next year, peace will have come to Yemen, and that our discussions can centre around reconstruction and rehabilitation, so that the people of Yemen can live with good health, well-being, and dignity.

But I ask that we don’t forget Yemen, and we have to work harder.

I thank you.