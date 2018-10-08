08 Oct 2018

WHO Al Hudaydah Operation - Yemen: Situation Report #5, September 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (837.17 KB)

Situation update:

Conflict and port status: During September, parts of Al-Hudaydah governorate witnessed sporadic ground fighting, intensive airstrikes and shelling, especially in Kilo 16 and Kilo 10 areas. The road connecting Sana’a and Al-Hudaydah is blocked due to severe fighting and people have to use a longer road to reach Al-Hudaydah City through the Bajil-Al-Dhahi road.

Hospital-based casualty data: Based on hospital-based figures of casualties in Al Hudaydah, 170 people were killed and 1,514 others injured from June to September 2018. The actual number of casualties is likely to be much higher

Hospital and health facilities situation: Most health facilities in Al Hudaydah are functioning but are still in urgent need for essential medicines and other medical supplies as number of injured people and patients are on the increase.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.