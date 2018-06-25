WHO Al Hudaydah Operation - Yemen: Situation Report #1, 17 - 23 June 2018

Situation update:

• Fighting continues in Al Hudaydah City, at a less severe scale, with a decrease in clashes, bombardments and airstrikes. Casualties were reported but actual numbers are unknown.

• Based on reports received by the WHO Hub office in Al Hudaydah City, a total of 149 injuries and 15 deaths have been reported, it is likely that casualties and those injured are underreported.

• IDPs from Al Hudaydah City have arrived in the capital, Sana’a. Total figures on displacement are not available yet as humanitarian organizations are verifying the IDPs and setting up monitoring systems.

• Humanitarian partners have ramped up rapid response activities amid security and access constraints. To facilitate timely provision of humanitarian assistance to people in need, a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) has been established.

• Humanitarian service points (HSPs) have been set up across Al Hudaydah Governorate, as well as in neighboring governorates, along with transit sites in Al Hudaydah City. At least 858 RRM kits containing food, hygiene kits and other essential items, have been distributed from these service points since 13 June.

• The capacity of the health system to conduct mass casualty management and health response continues to be strengthened through the prepositioning of trauma kits in hospitals and health facilities; mobile teams are also being supported to ensure that health assistance is provided to people who cannot travel to medical facilities.

• The continued functioning of the Local Water and Sanitation Corporation (LWSC) is being ensured through the provision of fuel to various facilities. As part of cluster-led coordinated responses, agencies have activated plans and pre-positioned stocks; some to cover governorate-wide responses and other stocks specifically for responses in Al Hudaydah City and southern districts.

• The Al Hudaydah and Saleef ports remain operational. As of 21 June, one commercial vessel was at berth and six in the anchorage area in Al Hudaydah port while two UNVIM-cleared vessels were en route. A WFP-chartered vessel finished offloading 50,000 MT at Al Hudaydah port.