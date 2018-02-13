WFP Yemen Update on Food and Fuel Stocks and Shipments (commercial and humanitarian), 13 February 2018

Vessels Discharged at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

Since the end of the temporary blockade on 22 November 2017, a total of 49 vessels and 1 dhow are / have discharged cargo at Hodeidah and Saleef ports.

2 Humanitarian vessels carrying 50,000 tons (mt) of wheat— 1 offloaded at Hodeidah port while the other Saleef port and 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

27 commercial food vessels carrying 716,224 mt of wheat flour or wheat in-bulk, sugar, corn and soybean meal have been offloaded at Hodeidah and/or Saleef ports.

19 commercial fuel vessels carrying 214,479 litres of diesel and petrol have discharged at Hodeidah port.

1 commercial vessel carrying 44,000 mt of coal has discharged at Saleef port.

Vessels Currently Discharging at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

4 commercial food vessels carrying 66,820 mt of bagged wheat, corn and sugar.

3 commercial fuel vessels carrying 32,272 litres of diesel and petrol.

1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

Vessels Waiting to Berth at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

There are currently 5 commercial fuel and food vessels at inner anchorage waiting to berth and discharge at Hodeidah port.

4 commercial fuel vessels carrying 40,941 litres of petrol or diesel.

1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,250 mt of wheat

Vessels Waiting Coalition Clearance at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

There are currently no commercial food or fuel vessels in the Coalition holding area waiting Coalition warship permission to access Hodeidah or Saleef port.

Commercial Food Commodities Available As of 08 February 2018:

526,208 mt of cereals on the market sufficient for 63 days1

103,822 mt of rice sufficient for 89 days

Just over 200,000 mt of sugar, corn and soy bean meal

Less than 100,000 mt of vegetable oil, sugar, pulses

Commercial Food Commodities Expected February 2018 (all ports)

90,000 mt of bulk wheat

35,000 mt of sugar

10,000 mt of rice

Commercial Fuel Commodities Available As of 08 February 2018:

53 million litres of diesel

39.3 million litres of petrol

Commercial Fuel Commodities Expected February 2018 (all ports)