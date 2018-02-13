13 Feb 2018

WFP Yemen Update on Food and Fuel Stocks and Shipments (commercial and humanitarian), 13 February 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 13 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (367.21 KB)

Vessels Discharged at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

Since the end of the temporary blockade on 22 November 2017, a total of 49 vessels and 1 dhow are / have discharged cargo at Hodeidah and Saleef ports.

  • 2 Humanitarian vessels carrying 50,000 tons (mt) of wheat— 1 offloaded at Hodeidah port while the other Saleef port and 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

  • 27 commercial food vessels carrying 716,224 mt of wheat flour or wheat in-bulk, sugar, corn and soybean meal have been offloaded at Hodeidah and/or Saleef ports.

  • 19 commercial fuel vessels carrying 214,479 litres of diesel and petrol have discharged at Hodeidah port.

  • 1 commercial vessel carrying 44,000 mt of coal has discharged at Saleef port.

Vessels Currently Discharging at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

  • 4 commercial food vessels carrying 66,820 mt of bagged wheat, corn and sugar.

  • 3 commercial fuel vessels carrying 32,272 litres of diesel and petrol.

  • 1 dhow carrying 220 mt of humanitarian medical items.

Vessels Waiting to Berth at Hodeidah/ Saleef ports

There are currently 5 commercial fuel and food vessels at inner anchorage waiting to berth and discharge at Hodeidah port.

  • 4 commercial fuel vessels carrying 40,941 litres of petrol or diesel.

  • 1 commercial food vessel carrying 30,250 mt of wheat

Vessels Waiting Coalition Clearance at Hodeidah/Saleef ports

There are currently no commercial food or fuel vessels in the Coalition holding area waiting Coalition warship permission to access Hodeidah or Saleef port.

Commercial Food Commodities Available As of 08 February 2018:

  • 526,208 mt of cereals on the market sufficient for 63 days1

  • 103,822 mt of rice sufficient for 89 days

  • Just over 200,000 mt of sugar, corn and soy bean meal

  • Less than 100,000 mt of vegetable oil, sugar, pulses

Commercial Food Commodities Expected February 2018 (all ports)

  • 90,000 mt of bulk wheat

  • 35,000 mt of sugar

  • 10,000 mt of rice

Commercial Fuel Commodities Available As of 08 February 2018:

  • 53 million litres of diesel

  • 39.3 million litres of petrol

Commercial Fuel Commodities Expected February 2018 (all ports)

  • 43.38 million litres of diesel

  • 91.09 million litres of petrol

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.