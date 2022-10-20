WFP Yemen Situation Report #9, September 2022

In Numbers
- 19 million people food insecure
- 161,000 people in famine-like conditions
- 3.5 million people acutely malnourished
- 9.6 million people assisted by WFP in September
Highlights
• According to the latest WFP data, the inadequate food consumption rate decreased slightly in Yemen in September after increasing for four consecutive months.
• WFP in September resumed school feeding across Yemen, assisting close to 680,000 children in 1,400 schools.
• WFP and partners continued in September to respond to the needs of flood-affected people across Yemen.