WFP Yemen Situation Report #9, September 2022

In Numbers

19 million people food insecure

161,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

9.6 million people assisted by WFP in September

Highlights

• According to the latest WFP data, the inadequate food consumption rate decreased slightly in Yemen in September after increasing for four consecutive months.

• WFP in September resumed school feeding across Yemen, assisting close to 680,000 children in 1,400 schools.

• WFP and partners continued in September to respond to the needs of flood-affected people across Yemen.