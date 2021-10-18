WFP Yemen Situation Report #9, September 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP targeted 11.4 million people in Yemen with general food assistance in September.

• The value of the Yemeni riyal (YER) continued to depreciate during September in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen.

• WFP has started data collection for the 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA).

• Military escalation is being reported from Ma’rib and neighbouring Shabwah governorate.

• On 23 September, WFP commenced a one-off food distribution round targeting 133,500 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ma’rib governorate.

Situation Update

Food Security Situation

• WFP Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) data released in August show that while the nationwide average rate of inadequate food consumption increased slightly in August, improvement or stabilisation was observed in most of the governorates where WFP in June 2021 was able to resume monthly food assistance.

• WFP in September started data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA). The FLSA will feed into the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis process planned for early December, inform WFP operational planning for 2022, and feed into the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Economic Situation

• In September, the value of the Yemeni riyal (YER) continued to deteriorate in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) after breaking the YER 1,000/USD 1 barrier on 27 July. The riyal once again hit a record low in September, reaching YER 1,196/USD 1 on 26 September. As of the end of the month, the riyal traded at YER 1,141/USD 1 in areas under the IRG. Meanwhile, the YER remained stable in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities and averaged YER 600/USD 1 in September.

• In September, only one fuel vessel carrying 8,900 mt of fuel completed its discharge at Al Hodeidah port, while a total of three vessels carrying 87,400 mt of fuel continued to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, all Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) fuel stations have been closed since 07 August and vehicles now refuel from the commercial fuel stations at a price rate of USD 0.93 per litre for both gas oil and gasoline, 41 percent higher than the official rate for gasoline and 31 percent higher than the official rate for gas oil.

• In the areas under the IRG, the price of gas oil and gasoline at YPC and commercial stations increased at the end of September rating at USD 0.69 per litre, compared to the official rate of USD 0.53 per litre for gasoline and USD 0.55 per litre for gas oil.

• While there was no major interruption to WFP’s operation due to the ongoing fuel crisis, a one-two day delivery delay was reported at district level where fuel is not always available.

Security Situation

• Military escalation was reported from Ma’rib and the neighbouring governorates of Shabwah and Al Bayda in September. The escalation has led to population displacement, with IOM reporting close to 33,900 people displaced in Ma’rib alone since the beginning of 2021 as of early October.

COVID-19

• The number of new daily COVID-19 cases decreased slighly over the second half of September after spiking in mid-September. As of the end of the month, 9,039 cases and 1,715 deaths had been recorded by WHO.