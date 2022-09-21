WFP Yemen Situation Report #8, August 2022

In numbers

19 million people food insecure

161,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

3.1 million people assisted by WFP in August

Highlights

• WFP plans to resume its Resilience and Livelihoods activity in Yemen, suspended earlier this year due to funding shortfalls, supported by a EUR 30 million contribution from Germany.

• Under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a WFP-chartered vessel departed Ukraine on 30 August with 37,000 metric tons of wheat bound for WFP’s general food assistance programme in Yemen.

• WFP and partners continued in August to respond to floods which has impacted more than 360,000 people across Yemen.