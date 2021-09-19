WFP Yemen Situation Report #8, August 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP targeted 12 million people in Yemen with General Food Assistance in August.

• The economic situation continued to deteriorate in August, as the Yemeni riyal (YER) continued its depreciation in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG).

• Hostilities continued in Ma’rib governorate, displacing 24,800 people by the end of August.

• The UN Resident Coordinator’s office warns that Yemen is entering a third wave of COVID-19 infections, with a notable increase in new daily cases seen in August.

• Heavy rainfall and floods continued across multiple areas of Al Hodeidah, Al Mahwit, Raymah and Hajjah governorates in August.

Situation Update

Food Security Situation

• On 05 August, the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS NET) released a key message update for Yemen, noting how rising food prices are driving declining purchasing power in an environment of significantly below-average access to income.

• WFP Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) data released in August show a continuation of high rates of inadequate food consumption across Yemen.

Economic Situation

• The Yemeni riyal continued to depreciate in August, reaching 1,015 YER/USD 1 in areas under the Internationall Regonized Government of Yemen (IRG). By the end of the month, the YER had lost some 79 percent of its value in areas under IRG compared to pre-crisis levels. Meanwhile, the YER remains stable in the areas under Sana’a-based authorities and averaged YER 599/USD 1 in August 2021, approximately the same as in January 2020. Compared to pre-crisis levels, the YER has lost 64 percent of its value in areas under the Sana’abased authorities.

• In August, no vessels were permitted to discharge at Al Hodeidah port, while a total of four vessels carrying 77,012 mt of fuel continue to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, all Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) fuel stations were closed since 07 August and vehicles now refuel from commercial fuel stations at a price rate of USD 0.9 per litre for both gas oil and gasoline.

• While there was no major interruption to WFP’s operation due to the fuel crisis, a one-two day delay is still reported at district level where fuel was not always available. In the areas under the IRG, YPC fuel stations were open and a new price rate was announced in the second week of August for gasoline of USD 0.610 per litre compared to the previous official rate of USD 0.31 per litre.

Security Situation

• The military escalation in Ma’rib governorate that started in February continued in August and had led to the displacement of more than 24,800 people so far this year by the end of the month.

• In August 2021, WFP targeted some 469,500 people in Ma’rib governorate with food assistance, while preparing to verify the needs and status of around 133,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) reported to be in need of food assistance in the governorate.

Floods

• Heavy rainfall and floods continued across multiple areas of Al Hodeidah, Al Mahwit, Raymah and Hajjah governorates during August, affecting around 165,000 people. As of the end of August, the inter-agency RRM had assisted approximately 7,300 people in flood-affected governorates, including some 3,900 people set to receive WFP food assistance.

COVID-19

• On 22 August, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office warned that Yemen is entering a third wave of COVID-19 infections. In August, new daily cases saw a notable increase, with some 7,829 cases and 1,469 deaths recorded by WHO as of the end of the month.