WFP Yemen Situation Report #7, July 2022

In Numbers

19 million people food insecure

161,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

7.4 million people assisted by WFP in July

Highlights

• WFP is preparing to re-start its School Feeding programme after the summer. However, due to a lack of funding and late-arriving resources, WFP will only able to assist only one-third of the originally planned 1.9 million schoolchildren.

• Heavy rains and floods hit several areas of Yemen over the second half of July, affecting more than 200,000 people. An inter-agency response is ongoing, including through the UNFPA-WFPUNICEF Rapid Response Mechanism.