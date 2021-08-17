WFP Yemen Situation Report #7, July 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4 million people internally displaced

Highlights

WFP targeted 11.3 million people in Yemen with General Food Assistance in July.

Key economic indicators continue their decline, with the Yemeni riyal (YER) hitting a record low of YER 1,000/USD 1 in southern Yemen.

The economic decline is driving continued food insecurity: A WFP-FAO food security outlook analysis notes Yemen as a “highest alert level” hotspot, with a further deterioration of the food security situation likely over the coming months.

Hostilities continue in Ma’rib governorate, displacing 24,800 people by the end of July.