Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #7, July 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
16.2 million people food insecure
47,000 people in famine-like conditions
4 million people internally displaced
Highlights
WFP targeted 11.3 million people in Yemen with General Food Assistance in July.
Key economic indicators continue their decline, with the Yemeni riyal (YER) hitting a record low of YER 1,000/USD 1 in southern Yemen.
The economic decline is driving continued food insecurity: A WFP-FAO food security outlook analysis notes Yemen as a “highest alert level” hotspot, with a further deterioration of the food security situation likely over the coming months.
Hostilities continue in Ma’rib governorate, displacing 24,800 people by the end of July.
7,058 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 had been reportd in Yemen as of the end of July