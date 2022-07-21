WFP Yemen Situation Report #6, June 2022

In Numbers

19 million people food insecure

161,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

6.7 million people assisted by WFP in June

Highlights

• Due to severe and persistent funding shortfalls, WFP was forced to make further cuts to its general food assistance (GFA) programme in June, impacting 13 million people.

• Due to supply interruptions compounded by funding shortfalls, WFP was forced to significantly scale down its nutrition assistance programme in June.

• In June, WFP took steps to commence the provision of cash assistance under its nutrition assistance programme, supported by dedicated funding.