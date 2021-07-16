WFP Yemen Situation Report #6, June 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

4 million people internally displaced

16.2 million people are food insecure (IPC 3+)

*According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

Yemen’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which started on 20 April, continued during June in the areas under the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG). On 31 March, Yemen had received a first batch of 360,000 vaccine doses through the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX and as of the end of June, more than 251,000 doses have been administered in the areas under the IRG. In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in mid-June. The 10,000 vaccine doses available will only target healthcare workers at this stage, and they will be administered at the Health Ministry in Sana’a under the auspice of WHO. Additionally, the UN staff vaccination campaign started during June in Yemen, targeting UN staff and their dependents. A total of 2,700 doses were provided to vaccinate UN staff, partners, and their dependents in Yemen.

In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, the fuel crisis improved as the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced that gasoline is available at their stations starting 11 June. In June, a total of four fuel vessels have completed the discharge of 88,687 mt of fuel at Al Hodeidah port, while a total of four vessels carrying 97,900 mt of fuel continue to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. With the improvement of the fuel crisis, WFP’s operation previously reported three-four days delay at district level where fuel was not always available has now decreased to one-two days.

The WFP Food Security Update (June 2021) reviewed food security trends in Yemen, beyond conflict and COVID-19. More households were unable to consume their minimum food needs during 2021 compared to the previous years due to an increase in global food prices since May 2020, reduction in fuel imports, the surge in global food prices and the volatility of the exchange rate. As a result, the cost of the Minimum Food Basket (MFB) has increased remarkably during 2021. The average MFB cost in June reached YER 9,133/person/month in the areas under the IRG and 6,453/person/month in the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities compared to the average MFB cost in December 2020 of 7,497/person/month and 5,445/person/month, respectively.