WFP Yemen Situation Report #6, June 2019

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.3 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

Highlights

• WFP distributed general food assistance to 10.95 million Yemeni people in June.

• On 20 June, WFP Headquarters announced the partial phased suspension of general food assistance in Ansar Allahcontrolled areas in light of a number of operational challenges.

• WFP Yemen is facing a shortfall of USD 771.1 million for the next six months (July 2019 – December 2019).

Situation Update (including security)

• In June, WFP reached a total of 10.95 million people with general food assistance, of whom 8.22 million people received in-kind food assistance, 2.48 million people received food vouchers, and 242,097 people received cash assistance.

• On 17 June, the WFP Executive Director briefed the UN Security Council members on the possibility of a partial suspension of humanitarian assistance in light of lack of approvals to conduct a comprehensive targeting and registration exercise in areas controlled by the Ansar Allah, in addition to other ongoing impediments to programme implementation. After lengthy negotiations and failure to reach an agreement, WFP announced the partial suspension of food assistance on 20 June. Food assistance is suspended for the June cycle in Sana’a city, affecting 850,000 beneficiaries. WFP is continuing negotiations with the key stakeholders in Sana’a to resume distributions as swiftly as possible, while also stepping up nutrition support in Sana’a city.

• During the 17 June UN Security Council session on Yemen, it was stated that violence in the Hudaydah region had decreased, however conflict had increased in other parts of the country such as Dhalea, Hajjah and Taiz governorates.

• The fumigation exercise of 39,000 mt of WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah has been completed and successful. The Red Sea Mills contain some 51,000 mt of wheat, enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month.

Preparations are underway to set up the milling process for the wheat, pending lab results on its condition. Milling is expected to start in July.

• WHO reports that the number of new cholera cases and deaths has begun to fall since 08 April, and has continued to do so through till the end of May.

• OCHA reports that June heavy rains and flooding have affected close to 70,000 people in over ten governorates across Yemen, with the worst affected residing in Hajjah.

As of 30 June, WFP has assisted 161,973 displaced families in Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates.