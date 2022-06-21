WFP Yemen Situation Report #5, May 2022

In Numbers

19 million people food insecure

161,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

7.4 million people assisted by WFP in May

Highlights

• WFP was in May forced to suspend all resilience and livelihoods activities in Yemen due to funding shortfalls.

• WFP is facing disruptions to the supply of specialized nutritious food, which combined with funding shortages, is expected to significantly impact nutrition interventions in Yemen over the coming months.

• Additional assistance cuts will be unavoidable over the coming months unless additional funds are urgently mobilized. By the end of May, WFP had received just half of what had been received at the same time last year.