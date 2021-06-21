WFP Yemen Situation Report #5, May 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance *

4 million people internally displaced

16.2 million people are food insecure (IPC 3+)

* According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the areas under the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG) which stared on 20 April continued in May with a total of 104,070 vaccine doses administered during the month. On 31 March, Yemen received the first batch of vaccine doses through the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, including 360,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses, which is part of 1.9 million doses it is supposed to receive in 2021. The 1.9 million doses, required in two shots, are for a population of nearly 30 million people.

In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, the fuel crisis slightly improved as few fuel stations reopened in the second week of May, with a price of 95 percent higher than the official rate. As of 31 May, a total of 11 vessels completed discharge of 157,394 mt of fuel at Al Hodeidah port since the beginning of 2021, and a total of six vessels carrying 148,654 mt of fuel continue to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. While there was no major interruption to WFP’s operation due to the fuel crisis, a three-fourday delay was reported at the district level where fuel was not always available.

Torrential rains and flooding which started in mid-April continued into May. The flash floods resulted in a number of fatalities and caused large-scale damage in many Yemeni governorates. The majority of the areas affected are those occupied by internally displaced persons (IDPs). Needs assessed include food, shelter, nonfood items (NFI) and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance after the heavy rains destroyed shelters. WFP and humanitarian partners continue to scale up the flood response during the rainy season in Yemen which runs from April to August.