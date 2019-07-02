WFP Yemen Situation Report #47, May 2019

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.3 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

Highlights

• WFP distributed food assistance to 11.3 million people in May. This is the highest ever monthly figure reached in the Yemen operation.

• On 20 May, the Executive Director released a public statement of a possible phased suspension of assistance in de-facto controlled area among a number of operational challenges.

• WFP Yemen is facing a shortfall of USD 640.6 million for the next six months (June – November 2019).

Situation Update (including security)

• On 5 May, WFP led an inter-agency mission to the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah via the southern corridor and inserted a technical team to conduct rehabilitation works to the mills and fumigate the wheat. The mills contained some 51,000 mt of WFP wheat, enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month. On 17 May, the technical team successfully finalised initial rehabilitation works and began the fumigation process.

Due to heavy infestation as a result of inaccessibility and lack of maintenance, it is expected to take several weeks.

• On 14 May, the United Nations confirmed that the unilateral redeployment of Ansar Allah (Houthi) forces from the three key ports of Hudaydah has been undertaken ‘partly as agreed’ by the parties to the conflict.

• On 15 May, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Yemen. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs stated that the number of suspected cases of cholera in 2019 has increased to 300,000, with numbers starting to decrease in recent weeks.

• On 20 May, WFP Executive Director David Beasley released a statement emphasizing the impediments that WFP has been facing in Yemen, including lack of access approvals, interference from the local authorities, and stalling of the independent selection of beneficiaries via a biometric registration system. Unless progress is made, WFP has informed the authorities it would have no choice but to implement a phased suspension of aid until it can properly identify and target its intended beneficiaries.

• On 25 May, WFP was able to access the besieged area of Dhuraimi city in Hudaydah, which has seen intense and prolonged bouts of conflict and insecurity. A total of 150 families received a two-month general food assistance (GFA) ration, 6,000 1 litre bottles of water, and 300 dignity and hygiene kits from UNICEF and UNFPA.