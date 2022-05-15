WFP Yemen Situation Report #4, April 2022

In Numbers:

17.4 million people food insecure

31,000 people in famine-like conditions

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

11.3 million people assisted by WFP in April

Highlights:

• The 02 April truce continued to broadly hold in April, despite allegations of ceasefire violations from both sides. No airstrikes were recorded in Yemen in April, the longest pause in airstrikes seen since February 2015.

• Fuel availability improved significantly in April following the truce and the subsequent arrival of fuel vessels to Al Hodeidah port, alleviating delays in dispatches and deliveries of WFP food and nutrition commodities.

• The 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was released on 30 April, outlining a plan to assist 17.3 million people at a cost of US$ 4.27 billion. WFP’s 2022 funding requirement accounts for 43 percent of the full HRP requirement.

SITUATION UPDATE

Humanitarian Situation:

• The 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) was released on 19 April, showing that 23.4 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance.

• Following the release of the HNO, the Yemen 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was released on 30 April. Under the HRP, the humanitarian community is seeking US$ 4.27 billion to assist 17.3 million people.

• WFP’s 2022 budgetary requirement (US$ 1.98 billion) accounts for 43 percent of the full 2022 HRP requirement (US$ 4.27 billion).

Fuel Situation:

• Since the truce announcement of 02 April, 13 of the 18 fuel ships that will be allowed to berth at Al Hodeidah port under the agreement, loaded with 338,300 mt of fuel, had by early May either berthed and discharged at Al Hodeidah port, or were waiting to be released from the Saudi-led Coalition Holding Area (CHA).

WFP Supply Chain:

• As a result, fuel availability increased notably in Yemen in April. This worked to alleviate the delays in WFP food deliveries from up to 15 days in early April, to just 1-2 days by the end of the month. By the end of the month, no WFP-contracted trucks were waiting at fuel stations to refuel, expected to further expedite food deliveries.

• Dispatches and deliveries under WFP’s second GFA dispatch cycle of 2022 were severely affected due to the scarcity of fuel seen in March and early April, with Cycle 2 deliveries concluding on 23 April. Cycle 3 dispatches started on 16 April and with the improvement of the fuel situation, are expected to be completed by 25 May. Cycle 4 dispatches are set to commence in late May.

Security Situation:

• According to conflicting monitoring data, Yemen had by early May seen a full month without any airstrikes for the first time since February 2015. This marks the first time a ceasefire has resulted in a complete halt to airstrikes in Yemen.

• However, clashes continued to be reported from some areas. By the end of April, IOM Rapid Displacement Tracking reported 33,300 people displaced due to conflict across Yemen in 2022.

Economic Situation:

• The Yemeni riyal (YER) continued to fluctuate in April in areas under the IRG. As of the end of the month, the riyal traded at YER 983/USD 1.

• Meanwhile, the YER remained relatively stable in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, trading at YER 557/USD 1 as of the end of April – a slight appreciation.