WFP Yemen Situation Report #4, April 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

4 million people internally displaced

16.2 million people are food insecure (IPC 3+)

*According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2021

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

On 20 April, Yemen’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the areas under the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG), three weeks after the first shipment from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme arrived. This follows IRG’s declaration of a health emergency in areas under its control on 23 March, as infections in a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic increase. A total of 2,047 cases were reported during April.

In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, the fuel crisis continued in April. As of 25 April, two vessels carrying a total of 29,600 mt of gas oil and 11,800 mt of liquefied petroleum discharged at Al Hodeidah port. This brings the total of fuel vessels that have berthed at Al Hodeidah port since 03 January to six vessels. As of the end of April, six commercial vessels carrying 136,500 mt of fuel continued to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. While there was no major interruption to WFP’s operation due to the fuel crisis, a three-four-day delay was reported at the district level where fuel was not always available.

During April, Ansar Allah forces have claimed a series of crossborder missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia and the Saudiled Coalition (SLC) conducted a series of airstrikes that targeted several military locations in Ma’rib and Sa’dah governorates and in Sana’a City.