WFP Yemen Situation Report #4, April 2019

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.3 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

Highlights

• WFP distributed food assistance to 10.2 million people in April.

• WFP Yemen is facing a shortfall of USD 685.2 million for the next six months (June – November 2019).

• On 15 April, during the UN Security Council session on Yemen, it was announced that detailed plans on the initial deployment of forces from Hudaydah had been agreed.

Situation Update (including security)

• WFP continues to negotiate on regaining access to the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah, which contained some 51,000 mt of WFP wheat – enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month. An assessment mission scheduled for 02 April was cancelled due to security concerns and a subsequent attempt is scheduled for 5 May. Based on estimates from late February, up to 70 percent of the wheat should be salvageable after it is fumigated and milled. However, but it is expected to decline as delays continue.

• On 15 April, the UN Security Council (UNSC) convened on Yemen. UN Special Envoy to Yemen stated that the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the de-facto authorities had reached agreement and outlined detailed plans on the initial redeployment of forces from Hudaydah, with support from General Lollesgaard, the head of the UN Mission in Hudaydah (UNMHA).

• Fuel shortages across de-facto authorities controlled areas were witnessed through most of April as commercial fuel tankers were refused entry to Hudaydah port. The price of fuel soared to USD 20-30 per one jerry can on the black market and mile-long queues occurred in major cities.

Shortages started to subside around the third week of April when fuel vessels were granted clearance.

• During the UN Security Council meeting of 15 April, the Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs stated that over 200,000 suspected cholera cases have been reported in 2019. WFP and WHO through a partnership are distributing oral rehydration salts (ORS) at WFP distribution sites. So far over 1.7 million people in 48 districts deemed at high risk of cholera, have received ORS using WFP’s established food distribution network.

• The humanitarian situation in Hajjah governorate has significantly deteriorated due to the ongoing conflict and inaccessibility of many districts for humanitarian assistance.

OCHA reports that around 68,000 families are displaced in 2019. Several missions were conducted in Hajjah to assess the situation, progress on operations and ascertain needs and gaps.