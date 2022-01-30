WFP Yemen Situation Report #12, December 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP announces ration cuts affecting 8 million people as of January 2022 due to severe funding shortfalls, as food security indicators continue to deteriorate across the country.

• The Data collection for the nationwide 2021 Food Security and Livelihoods Assessment (FSLA) was completed in December. The FSLA results will inform the forthcoming Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.

• As conflict continued in Ma’rib governorate, IOM reports that more than 91,000 people were displaced in the governorate in 2021.