WFP Yemen Situation Report #12, December 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

16.2 million people are food insecure (IPC 3+)

*According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

As of 31 December, WHO reported 2,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 611 deaths. A total of 20 confirmed cases were reported throughout December.

The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities resurfaced in December after it had seen a slight improvement in mid-November. A total of six commercial vessels carrying fuel berthed in Al Hodeidah port in December.

On 18 December, the new cabinet composed of members of the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) was declared as part of the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement. On 30 December, an explosion followed by shooting took place at Aden International Airport upon the arrival of the newly formed cabinet. More than 25 causalities were reported, with more than 50 people injured in the incident. Among the causalities, three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed and three other injured. On the same day, a scheduled UNHAS flight was en-route to Aden and proceeded directly to Addis Ababa instead. All UN staff were accounted for and reported safe.

During the first half of December, the exchange rate of Yemeni rial (YER) in areas under the IRG control sharply deteriorated against the United States dollar (USD) where it reached a rate of YER 916/1 USD, while the exchange rate in areas under the Sana’a based authorities remained around YER 600/1 USD. Following the announcement of the new governmental cabinet in the south, the YER witnessed a slight improvement where it stood at YER 760/1 USD. The YER experienced a decrease in value again with the incident of Aden International Airport.