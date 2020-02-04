04 Feb 2020

WFP Yemen Situation Report #12, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (503.91 KB)

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.65 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

Highlights

• WFP provided general food assistance to 12.7 million Yemeni people in December.

• Milling operations for WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills commenced on 12 December.

• WFP requires USD 665 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (February 2020 – July 2020).

Situation Update (including security)

• Following the trial run of the milling and transportation of 700 mt of wheat flour from the Red Sea Mills (RSM) in Hudaydah to Ibb governorate in October, milling operations for the remaining 50,000 mt of wheat commenced on 12 December with an estimated 2.5 months' timeline. On 26 December, the RSM were damaged following artillery shelling, impacting one production line and some silos, bringing the operations to a halt. The technical team conducted urgent repairs and milling resumed on 30 December. As of 31 December, 3,729 mt of wheat flour was produced. Of which, 3,479 mt were dispatched to WFP warehouses in Ibb and Sana'a governorates.

• On 16 December, WFP Yemen issued a press release highlighting the significant scale up of assistance in 2019. WFP has centralised all beneficiary lists and boosted monitoring efforts nationwide. Meanwhile, the use of biometric registration continues to be expanded. While 12 million people receive food assistance each month, nutrition support, livelihoods initiatives and school feeding has also increased.

• On 05 December, UNDSS instructed the postponement of all UN missions via/to Mukalla in the South as clashes between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) erupted in Zinjibar, in Abyan governorate.

• On 21 and 22 December, the offices of five humanitarian organizations were attacked with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) by unknown assailants in Al Dhalea city. No casualties were reported except for one security guard sustaining injuries. A third attack occurred on 24 December. As a result, twelve international organizations confirmed total or partial suspension of programmes and movements due to safety concerns. It is estimated that 217,000 beneficiaries across all humanitarian sectors will be affected by this suspension.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.