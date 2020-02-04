WFP Yemen Situation Report #12, December 2019

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.65 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

Highlights

• WFP provided general food assistance to 12.7 million Yemeni people in December.

• Milling operations for WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills commenced on 12 December.

• WFP requires USD 665 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (February 2020 – July 2020).

Situation Update (including security)

• Following the trial run of the milling and transportation of 700 mt of wheat flour from the Red Sea Mills (RSM) in Hudaydah to Ibb governorate in October, milling operations for the remaining 50,000 mt of wheat commenced on 12 December with an estimated 2.5 months' timeline. On 26 December, the RSM were damaged following artillery shelling, impacting one production line and some silos, bringing the operations to a halt. The technical team conducted urgent repairs and milling resumed on 30 December. As of 31 December, 3,729 mt of wheat flour was produced. Of which, 3,479 mt were dispatched to WFP warehouses in Ibb and Sana'a governorates.

• On 16 December, WFP Yemen issued a press release highlighting the significant scale up of assistance in 2019. WFP has centralised all beneficiary lists and boosted monitoring efforts nationwide. Meanwhile, the use of biometric registration continues to be expanded. While 12 million people receive food assistance each month, nutrition support, livelihoods initiatives and school feeding has also increased.

• On 05 December, UNDSS instructed the postponement of all UN missions via/to Mukalla in the South as clashes between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) erupted in Zinjibar, in Abyan governorate.

• On 21 and 22 December, the offices of five humanitarian organizations were attacked with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) by unknown assailants in Al Dhalea city. No casualties were reported except for one security guard sustaining injuries. A third attack occurred on 24 December. As a result, twelve international organizations confirmed total or partial suspension of programmes and movements due to safety concerns. It is estimated that 217,000 beneficiaries across all humanitarian sectors will be affected by this suspension.