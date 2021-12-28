Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #11, November 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
16.2 million people food insecure
47,000 people in famine-like conditions
4 million people internally displaced
Highlights
• WFP data shows that the food security situation in Yemen is deteriorating, with food consumption rates worsening at an accelerating pace: as of November, nearly half of all surveyed Yemeni households had inadequate food consumption.
• The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal continued in November in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen, with the riyal reaching new records lows.
• In Ma’rib governorate, WFP was able to regain access and complete deliveries to its remaining food distribution point in previously inaccessible Al Abdiyah district.