WFP Yemen Situation Report #11, November 2021

In Numbers

20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

16.2 million people food insecure

47,000 people in famine-like conditions

4 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP data shows that the food security situation in Yemen is deteriorating, with food consumption rates worsening at an accelerating pace: as of November, nearly half of all surveyed Yemeni households had inadequate food consumption.

• The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal continued in November in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen, with the riyal reaching new records lows.

• In Ma’rib governorate, WFP was able to regain access and complete deliveries to its remaining food distribution point in previously inaccessible Al Abdiyah district.