WFP Yemen Situation Report #11, November 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

Highlights

• WFP targeted 8.7 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under November distributions.

• The new countrywide Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) findings were released on 03 December which revealed that in the first half of 2021, the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity is anticipated to reach 16.2 million people. Additionally, for the first time in two years, pockets of IPC 5 conditions are reported, with 47,000 people facing IPC 5 conditions.

Situation Update (including security)

• As of 30 November, WHO reported 2,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 605 deaths. While the number of reported cases in the past two months showed a decline, indicators suggest that the virus is still spreading in the community. The COVID-19 response focused on tracking the impact of the virus, boosting intensive care unit (ICU) capacity and tracking the impact of the virus on routine priority health programmes.

• The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities showed slight improvement during November. However, on 24 November, the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced reinstating refuelling limits for vehicles, 50 litres for cars and 300 litres for trucks. YPC stated that this measure is put in place to ensure that available fuel can be supplied for a longer period, while fuel queues were observed across major cities.

• Following the advancement of Ansar Allah forces in Ma’rib governorate since August and them taking control of the strategic Mass Camp, fighting around the camp and on different fronts in the governorate continued. Other main frontlines in Al Jawf, Sa’dah, Ta’iz, Al Hodeidah and Ad Dali’ governorates remain active with no significant changes on the ground reported. Airstrikes against Ansar Allah forces positions intensified, targeting Al Hodeidah City and Sana’a City on 27 and 29 November.

• No progress has been reported on the power-sharing deal for the South between the Internationally Recognised Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), known as the “Riyadh Agreement”. Tensions and hostilities remain high and clashes continue between IRG and STC forces in Abyan and Shabwah governorates