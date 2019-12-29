WFP Yemen Situation Report #11, November 2019

In Numbers

24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.65 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)

Highlights

• WFP provided general food assistance to 12.73 million Yemeni people in November. This is the highest number of people reached with general food assistance to date.

• WFP-led UNHAS established a new air route between Aden and Mukalla.

• WFP requires USD 559 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (January 2020 – June 2020).

Situation Update (including security)

• On 07 November, the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA) was established. The new council replaced both the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Recovery (NAMCHA) and the international cooperation sector at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

• The Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed a powersharing agreement on 05 November to end hostilities in the South.

• The WFP-led UNHAS established a new air route between Aden and Mukalla in November. Flights to Mukalla are scheduled to operate once a week and are based on demand.

• Throughout November, the fuel situation in northern Yemen remained unpredictable. A reduced number of commercial fuel vessels continued to enter Hudaydah port. WFP operations were not affected, and WFP chartered vessels operated without issue.

• As part of the nationwide targeting and biometric registration exercise, On 17 November, the first batch of equipment landed in Sana’a airport and is pending customs clearance. While the exercise is ongoing in the south, WFP will first implement a cash pilot in three districts in Sana’a city targeting some 158,000 people.

• On 25 November, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported a new outbreak of dengue fever in Yemen, with over 3,500 cases of dengue reported in Taiz alone.

• On 27 November, WFP’s Bilateral Service Provision (BSP) dispatched over 5,000 m3 of medical cargo, the largest dispatch of medical cargo transported in a single day in the operation to date, on behalf of WHO from Salalah and Dubai.