WFP Yemen Situation Report #10, October 2022

In Numbers

17 million people food insecure

6.1 million people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency)

3.5 million people acutely malnourished

10.9 million people assisted by WFP in October

Highlights

• The nationwide truce ended on 02 October as the parties to the conflict failed to reach an agreement on an extension.

• An Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update shows an improvement in the food security outlook for Yemen (October-December), with no populations in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) for the first time in three years.

• Under the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the first vessel carrying Ukrainian wheat flour arrived in Yemen on 15 October.

• WFP in October partially resumed both its malnutrition prevention programme and its Resilience and Livelihoods activity following temporary suspensions due to funding shortfalls and supply challenges.