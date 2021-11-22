Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #10, October 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
16.2 million people food insecure
47,000 people in famine-like conditions
4 million people internally displaced
Highlights
• WFP targeted 11.9 million people in Yemen with general food assistance in October.
• WFP data released in October show that the food security situation in Yemen remains critical, as the underlying drivers of food insecurity continue to worsen.
• The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal continued in October in areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen, with the riyal reaching a new record low of close to YER 1,400/USD 1 in late October.
• Military escalation continued in Ma’rib governorate in October. In late October WFP was able to distribute food to the most vuilnerable in Al Abdiyah district, where conflict had limited humanitarian access.