WFP Yemen Situation Report #10, October 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

Highlights

• WFP targeted 8.7 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under October distributions.

• 2,066 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 were reported by the end of October.

• WFP requires USD 442 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (December 2020 – May 2021).

Situation Update (including security)

• As of 31 October, WHO reported 2,066 confirmed cases of COVID- 19 in Yemen and 588 deaths. A noticeable decline in the number of reported cases continued to be observed throughout October where only 28 cases were reported. The COVID-19 response focused in October on enhancing surveillance, deploying dedicated COVID- 19 staff, boosting intensive care unit (ICU) capacity and tracking the impact of the virus on routine priority health programmes.

• The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities continued throughout October but has seen a slight improvement towards the end of the month. This gradual resumption of fuel supply immediately lowered the fuel price in the parallel market to about USD 0.57 per litre, compared to USD 0.9 per litre.

• On 16 October under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the exchange of 1,056 prisoners was completed as part of the phased release of former detainees agreed upon by the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and the Sana'a-based authorities in Switzerland on 27 September.

• On 04 October, a flight of the UN medical airbridge carrying civilian Yemenis who have received medical care in Jordan, landed in Sana'a International Airport. WHO and the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen facilitated the flight in collaboration with local health authorities.

• The recent increased fighting on different fronts in Al Hodeidah and Ma’rib governorates has resulted in additional displacements. Between 18 and 24 October, 340 household displacements were recorded through IOM Yemen’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, fleeing conflict especially in Al Hodeidah, Al Jawf and Ma’rib governorates.