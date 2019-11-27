WFP Yemen Situation Report #10, October 2019

In Numbers

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

Throughout October, the fuel situation remained of major concern. In October, the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) began to strictly enforce the new fuel regulations. As a result, commercial vessels carrying fuel have been blocked from entering Hudaydah port by the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC). On October 23, an agreement was reached over the payment of fuel tariffs by both sides. Towards the end of October, the fuel situation has seen a slight improvement as seven vessels were granted entry to Hudaydah port. As of 31 October, six vessels carrying around 143,000 mt of fuel remain in the Coalition’s holding area.

In October, a trial to transport 700 mt of WFP wheat from the Red Sea Mills in Hudaydah governorate has been conducted successfully. The mills originally housed some 51,000 mt of WFP wheat, enough to feed 3.7 million people for one month.

Under the September distributions, WFP assisted 12.22 million people, achieving 95 percent of the monthly target.

The amount of people assisted via cash assistance is the highest yet with over 450,000 people reached in three governorates in the South.

In October, WFP reached the hard-to-reach area of Durayhimi City in Hudaydah, providing assistance to some 200 civilians. WFP provided immediate response rations and general food assistance alongside dignity and hygiene kits, water and medical supplies and nutritious products for the population. This is the second time WFP has reached this population in 2019.