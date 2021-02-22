WFP Yemen Situation Report #1, January 2021

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

16.2 million people are food insecure (IPC 3+)

*According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Highlights

• WFP targeted 8.1 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under January distributions.

• 2,124 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 were reported by the end of January.

• WFP requires USD 519 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (February 2021 – July 2021).

Situation Update (including security)

• As of 31 January, WHO reported 2,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 616 deaths. A total of 23 confirmed cases were reported throughout January.

• The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities continued in January after it had seen a slight improvement in mid-November. No commercial vessels carrying fuel berthed in Al Hodeidah port since 03 January. While there was no major interruption to WFP’s operation due to the fuel crisis, a three-day delay was reported at the district level.

• Following the formation of the new power-sharing cabinet in the South and speculation of a possible renewed deposit from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the exchange rate in the areas under the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) appreciated to Yemeni Rial (YER) 627 against the United States dollar (USD) on 30 December. This comes after having reached a historic all-time low of YER 916/USD 1 on 10 December. However, following the attack on Aden International Airport on 30 December and the uncertainty regarding the KSA deposit, the exchange rate has progressively depreciated, reaching YER 863/USD 1 on 31 January. Overall, the exchange rate remains unstable in the south and susceptible to fluctuations. In the areas under the Sana’a-based authorities, the exchange rate remains stable at around YER 595/USD 1.

• On 19 January, the US Department of State Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). To date, five General Licenses have been issued for “Official Business of the United States Government”, “Official Activities of Certain International Organizations”, “Certain Transactions in Support of Nongovernmental Organizations’ Activities in Yemen”, “Transactions Related to the Exportation or Reexportation of Agricultural Commodities, Medicine, Medical Devices, Replacement Parts and Components or Software Updates”, and “Authorizing Transactions Involving Ansar Allah” with all transactions with Ansar Allah forces to be authorised through February 26 at 12:01 am.