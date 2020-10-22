WFP Yemen Situation Report #09, September 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

*According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Highlights

• WFP targeted 8.2 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under the September distributions.

• 2,038 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 were reported by the end of September.

• WFP requires USD 400 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (October 2020 – March 2021).

Situation Update (including security)

• As of 30 September, WHO reported 2,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yemen and 588 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 29 percent. A noticeable decline in the number of reported cases was observed, but indicators suggest that the virus continued to spread. Reported cases were likely to be undercounted due to limited testing capacity, fear of stigma, and difficulties accessing treatment centres. WFP continued in September to implement an alternative work modality where the majority of the staff work from home.

• The fuel crisis in areas under the Sana'a-based authorities continued throughout September. On 09 September, all flights to Sana'a International Airport were suspended due to the fuel shortages. The UN and WFP engaged with the authorities to advocate for humanitarian flights continuation. On 28 September, the airport reopened for a UNHAS flight taking passengers in and out of Sana'a, with the airport's operational continuity under review.

• On the northern frontlines fighting between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and Sana'a-based forces continued in September, especially in Sa’dah, Al Jawf, Ad Dali’, Hajjah, Al Hodeidah and Ma’rib governorates. In the south, clashes between the IRG and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces continued in Abyan governorate, with talks ongoing to implement the Riyadh Agreement.

• On 27 September, a deal was reached during the Yemen Prisoners and Detainees Committee meeting to exchange 1,081 prisoners within a two-week period. The meeting was held under the joint auspices of the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as part of the phased release of all conflict-related detainees according to the Stockholm agreement in 2018. As of 30 September, implementation of the deal is still to take place.

• On 23 September, WFP Yemen issued a press release warning that the current conflict and economic collapse presents the risk of losing the gains made through humanitarian action in last years. With the underlying factors of food security having crossed 21018 crisis levels, it highlighted that over 20 million people in Yemen are food insecure, with 13 million requiring WFP food assistance to meet their daily needs.