WFP Yemen Situation Report #08, August 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

* According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Highlights

Situation Update (including security)

As of 31 August, WHO reported 1,962 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Yemen and 567 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 29 percent. During the month, it was observed that the number of reported cases decreased, but indicators suggest that the virus continues to spread. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted due to limited testing capacity, fear of stigma, and difficulties accessing treatment centres.

The fuel crisis that started in the first half of June 2020 in areas under the Sana’a-based authorities continued in August. As of 30 August, 21 commercial vessels carrying 506,821 mt of fuel continued to be held in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. Four vessels were permitted to discharge a total of 83,699 mt of fuel during August.

Since mid-April, heavy rains and severe weather conditions continued in Yemen, resulting in flash floods with reported fatalities and repeated displacement of households as well as damages to infrastructure, homes and shelters. Most affected governorates include Dhamar, Amran, Ma’rib, Sana’a City, Al Hodeidah, Hajjah, Al Mahwit, Ibb, Ad Dali’, Abyan and Aden.

On the northern frontlines fighting between the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG) and Sana'a-based forces continued in August, especially in Sa’dah, Al Jawf, Ad Dali’, Hajjah, Al Hodeidah and Sana’a governorates. Cross-border tension also continued in August, with multiple reports of drones launched by the Sana’a-based forces towards southern Saudi Arabia. In the south, despite mediation efforts to implement the Riyadh Agreement, clashes between the IRG and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces continued in Abyan governorate.

The Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen released a statement following SLC airstrikes on 06 August that resulted in at least nine civilian fatalities, including children, in Al Jawf governorate.

In August, two major disruptions to the internet services were experienced, causing almost 60 percent of the country's internet capacity to be out of service. The first instance lasted a few days while the second continued through the end of August.