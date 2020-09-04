Yemen
WFP Yemen Situation Report #07, July 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*
3.6 million people internally displaced
20.1 million people are food insecure
* According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension
Highlights
WFP targeted 5.9 million Yemeni people with general food assistance under the July distributions.
The milling of the remaining WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills in Al Hodeidah governorate was completed in July.
1,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in July.
WFP requires USD 703 million to continue operations unimpeded over the next six months (September 2020 – February 2021).
Situation Update
During July, fuel shortages continued to be experienced in areas under the Sana'a-based authorities as several fuel vessels remained in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. No major impact on WFP's operations was reported in July; however, delays were experienced at the district level where smaller trucks are used to deliver food to distribution sites and fuel was not always available. As of the end of July, 17 fuel vessels awaited to berth in Al Hodeidah port.
As of 31 July, WHO reported 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Yemen, resulting in 494 deaths. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted, considering the low testing rates.
On 13 July, the Sana'a-based authorities approved easing COVID-19 precautionary measures for some public and private institutions, while maintaining social distancing and sanitation recommendations.
On 22 July, the milling of the remaining WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills in Al Hodeidah governorate was completed. A total of 37,019 mt of produced wheat flour was dispatched to Sana'a, Ibb and Aden governorates to be used for in-kind food assistance. The mills first became inaccessible in September 2018 following intensified conflict and despite continued clashes, operations resumed with a trial in October 2019 and with the larger operation commencing in December 2019.
The European Commission has announced Humanitarian Air Bridge flights for Yemen to deliver urgent cargo for the COVID-19 response and other lifesaving humanitarian programmes to Aden and Sana'a. Overall, nine flights were completed in July, with additional two in August, for a total of around 200 mt of critical items including medical supplies, field hospital equipment, oxygen concentrators and personal protective equipment (PPE). WFP Bilateral Service Provision is assisting the initiative by supporting with deconfliction and landing permits.