WFP Yemen Situation Report #07, July 2020

In Numbers

24.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*

3.6 million people internally displaced

20.1 million people are food insecure

* According to the Jun-Dec Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) extension

Highlights

Situation Update

During July, fuel shortages continued to be experienced in areas under the Sana'a-based authorities as several fuel vessels remained in the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) holding area. No major impact on WFP's operations was reported in July; however, delays were experienced at the district level where smaller trucks are used to deliver food to distribution sites and fuel was not always available. As of the end of July, 17 fuel vessels awaited to berth in Al Hodeidah port.

As of 31 July, WHO reported 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Yemen, resulting in 494 deaths. Reported cases are likely to be undercounted, considering the low testing rates.

On 13 July, the Sana'a-based authorities approved easing COVID-19 precautionary measures for some public and private institutions, while maintaining social distancing and sanitation recommendations.

On 22 July, the milling of the remaining WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills in Al Hodeidah governorate was completed. A total of 37,019 mt of produced wheat flour was dispatched to Sana'a, Ibb and Aden governorates to be used for in-kind food assistance. The mills first became inaccessible in September 2018 following intensified conflict and despite continued clashes, operations resumed with a trial in October 2019 and with the larger operation commencing in December 2019.